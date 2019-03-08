Devastating Monroe house fire kills 16 cats, 1 dog

MONROE, Mich. - A home was destroyed Friday morning in a deadly fire.

According to authorities, the fire started at about 1:30 a.m. and killed 16 cats and one dog. No people were injured in the fire.

Family members were unable to coax the animals from the home.

Member's of the owner's family said she has spent years rescuing animals and running a small, local rescue shelter out of the home, which was located near the intersection of Second and Navarre streets.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. You can donate here.

You can watch Nick Monacelli's story above.