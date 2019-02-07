Developer pitches plan to build 579 living, retail spaces on Erwin Orchards land in Lyon Township

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A developer pitched a plan Wednesday evening to build a community on the Erwin Orchards land in Lyon Township.

Cider Mill Village would consist of 579 homes, townhouses, apartments and retail spaces that would cover more than 200 acres. The plan was brought before the township's planning commission during a packed meeting.

"We had to go to the drawing board and figure out a way to preserve the cider mill, fix traffic concerns, and I think we hit it out of the park," said Howard Fingeroot, with Cider Mill Village.

There was a mixed reaction from the planning commission and residents, with some of them concerned with how many units the developer plans on building.

"I can't get past the density," said Patrica Carcone, of the planning commission.

When asked if the developer may lower the number of planned units, Fingeroot said it was "highly unlikely."

"If I wanted something like this, I'd live in Novi or Farmington," one resident said.

Another resident expressed concerns about the possibility of the area becoming an eyesore if people don't buy the homes.

"Will we be left with a blight? We've been through this before," they said.

Others supported the idea of having a community that includes retail spaces.

The developer said if they are asked to change the number of homes they plan to build, they will walk away from the project.

A final decision about the project has not been reached.

