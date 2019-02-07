Developers to pitch plans to remove apple trees, build homes on Erwin Orchards land in Lyon Twp.

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Lyon Township planning commission will hear plans Wednesday night from developers who want to turn Erwin Orchards into homes.

The orchards have been a staple in the Oakland County community for years, but now the owners are planning to sell the private land.

Developers will pitch their ideas to uproot more than 200 acres of apple trees to make room for homes and commercial and recreational spaces.

Residents said they don't want to see the orchards go, but talks about a possible sale have been speculated for several years.

"We like the areas. We'd like to keep it like this forever but we know you won't be able to," said resident Polly Walsh.

Many people who live in the area are also concerned about increased traffic from a development.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.