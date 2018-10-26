Diaper-clad 'Baby Trump Balloon' to take flight over Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A giant "Baby Trump Balloon" is set to make an appearance in Grand Rapids this weekend ahead of the midterm elections.

The diaper-clad balloon will take flight in Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday, October 27 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The goal of the event is to "spark conversation, get the community talking at this crucial moment in our democracy, and have a little fun while we’re at it," according to the event's Facebook page.

A GoFundMe campaign states that the event is collecting money donations for helium and other expenses, with any leftover funds going to support local arts charity outreach programs.

The "Baby Trump Balloon" has made recent appearances around the country and overseas. It flew over West Palm Beach, Florida in September for a protest marking the anniversary of Hurricane Maria striking Puerto Rico. The balloon also took flight near the UK Parliament in London during President Trump's visit in July.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.