Dictionary.com disputes Forbes claim Kylie Jenner is a 'self-made' almost billionaire

A tweet by Dictionary.com about Kylie Jenner has many talking this morning.

As the website disputes a claim in the most recent issue Forbes, that predicts Jenner in on track to become the "youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female."

Dictionary.com responded to the story by tweeting, "Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided."

Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

The Kardashian-Jenner family was unfazed by the apparent "shade" thrown at Kylie by Dictionary.com as on Wednesday several family members posted their congratulations on social media.

Jenner's fortune is largely attributed to her makeup company "Kylie Cosmetics" which Forbes says has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its inception. It has been reported that the brand is worth an estimated $800 million, which Jenner is the sole owner of.

Jenner credits her success to her more than 100 million social media followers.

