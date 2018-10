DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Animal Control in Dearborn Heights is looking for the owner of a very large lizard that was found on the street Tuesday afternoon.

The Facebook post by the City of Dearborn Heights said the reptile was found near North Brookside Drive.

It has been taken to the Michigan Humane Society.

If you have any information, call animal control (313) 791-3497.

