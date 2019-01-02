Differing stories emerge about gun use during argument sparked by note left on parked car in Troy

Troy police are investigating after an argument over a note left on a parked car. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Troy police are investigating after an argument over a note left on a parked car led to differing stories about how a man reacted with his handgun, according to officials.

Officers were called at 4:04 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 700 block of Jamaica Drive.

Police said a 51-year-old man from Lake Orion was in the area visiting his mother with his family when a 25-year-old Pontiac resident left a note on his windshield telling him not to park in the space in front of another home.

When the driver knocked on the man's door to speak with him, an argument broke out, according to police. The driver said the 25-year-old took an aggressive step toward him so he placed his hand on his holstered weapon.

When the residents said they were calling police, he told them, "go ahead," and walked away, the driver told police.

One of the upset residents told police that the driver pulled out his weapon during the argument and pointed it at the side of the 25-year-old man's head, telling him he was going to kill him, according to authorities.

The residents said the driver left the area in a blue van. Clawson police found the van on Hendrickson Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop. They found a holstered Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm handgun, police said.

Officers tried to find the 25-year-old, but the residents at the home said the man was too scared from the incident and had probably run off, police said.

Officers later determined the 25-year-old had several warrants out for his arrest.

A neighbor who had heard the argument told police she never saw the driver pull out a gun or point it at anybody.

Officers took possession of the handgun for safekeeping until the end of the investigation, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

