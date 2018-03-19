Dirt road riddled with potholes on border of Detroit and Redford Township

DETROIT - By now, drivers in Metro Detroit have dodged plenty of potholes on area roads and freeways, but avoiding the craters on a dirt road can be tricky.

On Monday, road crews graded a stretch of 5 Points Street between Puritan and Florence roads.

Neighbors said the dirt road is between Detroit and Redford Township. They said the road is filled with potholes, and now they are begging for help.

“It's bad, very bad. Like, I messed up my car numerous times, hitting a lot of potholes coming this way,” Kyra Frankliln said.

It’s a path Franklin has to take every day, whether she’s leaving or coming home. Franklin said she’s tired of the potholes, and she’s not alone.

“There are boulders constantly in the street," Nikisha Folds said. "It’s hard to drive on. It’s hard to walk in."

Folks said she knows firsthand about the dirt road because her home is on it.

“The road is horrible," Folds said.

Linda Guldner lives next door. She said for years they have complained about the rough driving conditions in their neighborhood.

"Now that is Detroit," Guldner said. "This is Redford, and when we complained as to why they left the country dirt road in the middle of black top and cement, we were told that that was Detroit’s problem, and then Detroit said it’s Redford's problem."

On Monday, crews rolled up and down the road to smooth it out.

Neighbors said they’re glad to see the change, but they say it’s just temporary.

“If it rained in an hour, those potholes would all be right back where they were,” Guldner said.

Neighbors said they want something that will last.

“I would like the road to be a regular paved road, that’s what I would like,” Folks said.

Neighbors said they have called the Wayne County Road Commission several times about paving the road. They said as of now, there are no definite plans to do so.

