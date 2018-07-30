Disabled adult reported missing in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police are looking for a 44-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Police are searching for Angela Walker, an adult with disabilities who was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and 7 Mile Road.

She is described as:

Black female with thin or balding black and gray hair

5'4" tall and 250 lbs

Last seen wearing an animal print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with flip flops

Walks with a cane

If you see Angela, contact Redford Township police: 313-387-2551

