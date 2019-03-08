Distracted driver kills 1; Monroe County officials urge residents to avoid risky driving habits

MONROE, Mich. - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is urging the public to remember how dangerous and what a serious offense distracted driving is.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, text messaging alone increases the risk of a crash or near-crash by 23 times and distracted drivers were responsible for 3,477 deaths and nearly 400,000 injuries in 2015.

Authorities said the warnings came on the tail of the sentencing of Leonard Komendera, a 46-year-old native of Carleton, who rear-ended a stopped vehicle when he was distracted by an email notification on his phone on Aug. 19, 2017. Police said the passenger of the vehicle that was struck was severely injured and the driver was killed.

Komendera plead guilty to a moving violation causing death on Jan. 31, 2019 and was sentenced to serve 365 days in jail with 30 days to be served immediately. He was also placed on 12 months of probation and ordered to complete 30 days of community work service together with fines and costs.

