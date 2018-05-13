Distracted driving: Study offers look at how common cellphone use is while driving

DETROIT - A study conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety last year offers statistics about how many drivers may be distracted while on the road.

A survey, administered between Oct. 14 and Nov. 17, 2017, asked drivers from across the United States about their driving behaviors, including distracted driving, drinking and driving and speeding.

The results, published in the 2017 Traffic Safety Culture Index, showed that about 97 percent of those surveyed view texting or sending emails while driving to be dangerous, yet about 35 percent of respondents said they had sent a text or email while driving in the past 30 days. About 45 percent admitted to reading a text or email while behind the wheel.

About 61 percent of respondents reported that they talked on a hands-free cellphone within the past 30 days, and about 49 percent said they had a conversation on a handheld cellphone while driving.

Drivers surveyed viewed texting and sending emails while driving as more dangerous than talking on the phone, and they were more accepting of using hands-free devices versus handheld phones.

Distracted driving topped the list of issues that are a growing concern to drivers, followed by traffic congestion, aggressive drivers, drivers who use drugs and drunken driving.

You can view the full results of the study below.

