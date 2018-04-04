Disturbing details emerge after death of 2-year-old boy in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - Local 4 has learned disturbing new details in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy in Wayne.

A report from Child Protective Services describes a gut-wrenching case of abuse and alleges the people caring for Devin Bisesi turned a Pack 'N Play into a cage and left him there.

Jessica Bisesi said she's distraught to learn what happened to her son. He was found dead in her ex-husband's apartment, and she said he was babysitting Devin.

The CPS report accuses her ex-husband of failing to protect the boy. The report also details how Devin was found March 12, the day he died.

Here's what the report says about the condition in which Bisesi's ex-husband found the boy:

"Devin Luke Bisesi was sitting up with his legs straight and his arms a little in the air. Devin Luke Bisesi was not breathing."

Devin's body was found at 4 p.m. that day, and the man's girlfriend told CPS officials that the boy was placed in a Pack 'N Play at midnight, 16 hours prior, with nobody checking on him.

One of the other children in the apartment told investigators that items were placed on top of the Pack 'N Play.

"Daddy put the gate and a toy chest on top of Devin Luke Besisi," the report said, quoting another child.

The report also details the moment when investigators asked the ex-husband what was placed on top of the Pack 'N Play.

"He placed a baby gate on top of the Pack 'N Play, along with a sheet over the Pack 'N Play with a small tote box of toys so Devin could not climb out of the Pack 'N Play," the report said.

Devin's mother thinks the little boy tried to get out and got his neck trapped between the top of the Pack 'N Play and the items placed on top of it.

