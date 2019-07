ADDISON TWP, Mich. - Dive teams are searching for a missing swimmer on Lakeville Lake in Addison Township.

Crews are setup on Rochester Rd. and Lakeville Rd.

The Oakland County Sherriff’s department received the call about the situation around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The man is believed to be from out of state and is in his 30s.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.



