Doctors believe Highland Park baby's death is homicide; investigation underway

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby girl in Highland Park.

The baby was brought to a hospital on Sunday where she was pronounced dead. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. However, doctors believe the baby's death could be a homicide.

An autopsy is being conducted.

Highland Park police said no one has been taken into custody but the girl's parents are being questioned.

