Dodge Park in Sterling Heights reopens with new splash pad, farmers market after $45M project

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Residents and city officials celebrated Sterling Heights' 50th birthday Thursday in a big way.

The city's Dodge Park reopened after it underwent $45 million worth of renovations that began last summer. The voter-approved project includes a new splash pad, sports facilities, pavilions, family areas and a farmers market that will double as an ice rink in the winter.

"If it were just celebrating one or the other, it'd be the biggest thing we did all year," Mayor Michael Taylor said. "And to have them both on the same night, it's just incredible."

See the park's new look in the video above.

