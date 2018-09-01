Dodging some holiday weekend storms

DETROIT - Our holiday weekend weather can be summed up pretty simply: hot and humid air returns, and we’ll dodge some storms (although parts of each day will be dry).

Our Saturday features mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and gradually increasing dewpoint temperatures…meaning that this afternoon will feel more humid than it did on Friday. Scattered storms are possible after 3:00 p.m., but not everybody will get one. The best chance for these random storms to pop up are across the northern half of our area. Highs should reach the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius), but the humidity will make it feel like upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) in some spots. Southeast to south wind increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Those of you heading to South Bend for the big Michigan vs. Notre Dame game Saturday evening will likely get some scattered thunderstorms during the day. A particularly noteworthy line of storms, possibly strong, may move through during the prime tailgating period late this afternoon toward kickoff, so be ready for that. After that, the rain should become more widely scattered, but there’s still a chance to get a shower during the game, so plan accordingly. Game temperatures will be in the 70s, but expect humidity between 80% and 90%...it’ll be steamy 70s.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:59 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:07 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue tonight, with muggy lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 3 to 7 mph.

If any Saturday night showers or storms still linger over the area first thing Sunday morning, they’ll end pretty quickly and we’ll become partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Humid highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Labor Day, with a scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible. Humid highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday night, with muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday…this might be our best chance to avoid a thunderstorm. Humid highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with a scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible. Humid highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

A cold front approaches on Thursday, bringing an increased chance of thunderstorms. Cloud cover and rain will limit highs to the low to mid 80s, but it’ll still be quite humid.

The computer models disagree about how far south the Thursday cold front will travel before stopping. Some models stop it rather quickly, and keep shower and thunderstorm chances into Friday and Saturday. But the computer model ensembles, which frequently have a better handle on the weather pattern many days out, suggest that it’ll make it just far enough south to keep us dry. We’ll have to wait a day or two to see how this plays out.

