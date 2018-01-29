Does Michigan State University investigation have you second-guessing application to school?

DETROIT - With the fallout from Larry Nassar's sexual abuse case and allegations that Michigan State University leaders have hid a culture of sexual assault at the school, are you second-guessing your own or your child's application to the school?

Take the poll:

Over the weekend, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said he will lead his investigation into the way the university handled the Nassar case.

Schuette described the team he has assembled to lead the investigation, including a special prosecutor and the Michigan State Police, and said there will be a public report when the investigation is completed.

“We will meet with every victim," Schuette said.

The MSU Board of Trustees asked Schuette to investigate the events surrounding the wide-ranging sexual abuse case of the former doctor.

He said Saturday that he didn't need advice about how to handle the investigation from the board because of their conduct during the situation.

“This will be done right. Period," Schuette said. "No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off-limits."

Football, basketball programs under fire

Meanwhile, reports from ESPN accuse the school's football and basketball programs of hiding a culture of sexual assault.

"As far as the reports today, we will cooperate with any investigation going forward, as we always do," said basketball coach Tom Izzo. "That's about all I have to say."

