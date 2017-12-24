Dog friendly ski trail open in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Cross-country skiers can now get some exercise with their dogs on a new trail near downtown Bozeman.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that the Bridger Ski Foundation and Run Dog Run created the nearly 0.6 mile (1 kilometer) long dog loop in Lindley Park just a block off Main Street with a donation from the Split Rock Foundation. Dogs are allowed to be off-leash but owners are urged not to allow their dogs to run through the rest of the park.

The Bridger Ski Foundation grooms six other trails in the Bozeman area but dogs aren't allowed at its other in-town trails.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.