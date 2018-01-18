Dog rescued by Sgt. Collin Rose's family goes missing in Rochester Hills

DETROIT - Marsha the dog was rescued by Wayne State University police Sgt. Collin Rose and his fiancee, Nikki, before Rose was fatally shot in November 2016.

On Tuesday evening, Nikki and Marsha were walking out of the veterinarian's office at Rochester Road and South Boulevard in Rochester Hills when the dog slipped out of her collar and ran away.

There has been a community search for Marsha ever since.

"They are pretty sure they saw her heading south on Auburn (Road)," Nikki's father, Steve Salgot, said.

Salgot is on a mission to find his daughter's dog.

"If you see something, don't try to grab her until I get there and have more hands available," he said.

Marsha is a 53-pound golden retriever mix, She's about 5 years old and was rescued by Rose and Nikki. Marsha is the link back to the days when the three were together, so she means a lot to the family.

"Collin put in a lot of the work," Nikki said. "There's a lot in the dog still, with the training he put in."

After she ran away, Marsha caused a traffic backup on M-59. She was last sighted near Auburn and Leach roads in Rochester Hills.

"Just let us know where she is so we can follow her movements," Nikki said.

Anyone who sees Marsha is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4951.

