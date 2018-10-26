Dog rescued from Commerce Township home fire

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A family in Commerce Township is considering themselves lucky after only receiving treatable burns from rescuing the family dog from their burning home.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies and the Commerce Township Fire Department responded Thursday to the 8000 block of Edgewood Park Drive on the report of a residential structure fire. Deputies located two occupants of the home who were inside the house when the fire started. The homeowner told police she had left the residence only to return home a short time later because she had forgotten something. She noticed an unusual smell and when she went to a lower level to investigate, she discovered that a couch had caught fire.

She went upstairs to wake her son and they both exited the residence before the son went back inside of the house to rescue the family dog. In the process of rescuing the dog, he sustained a burn to his arm.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics from Community EMS and released.

There were no reports of other injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the incident remains under investigation.



