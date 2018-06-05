Dog reunited with Roseville family after thief crashes stolen car with her inside

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A dog was reunited with her family Monday after going for a wild ride with a thief who crashed her owner's car.

It started when a man walked into Joe's Beer and Wine and grabbed a bottle of liquor. He got on his bicycle outside the store and checked out an orange Kia with the engine running.

Lila, a 12-year-old boxer, was inside the car, but that didn't stop the thief, who was caught on video getting into the car and driving away.

The owner of the car said he was in the business for two minutes and when he walked back out, his car was gone.

"There's a bike on the ground in the parking spot," Lou Stefanoski said.

"I said, 'What are you talking about?'" Nina Currier said. "I said, 'Call 911.'"

Stefanoski called 911 and Currier got on Facebook to get the message out.

At the same time, the thief was cruising down Gratiot Avenue about eight miles south of the store. He lost control and crashed into a silver car, sending two people to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unclear.

He was arrested at the scene, and Lila was recovered.

"(She was) in the back seat hanging out with him," Stefanoski said.

Lila was reunited with her family. She has a minor bruise on her eye.

