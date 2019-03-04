Dogs abandoned in bathroom of Petco store in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Two dogs were abandoned this weekend in the bathroom of a Petco store in Allen Park, officials said.

The manager of the store said the dogs were left in the bathroom Saturday night by a couple who were in the store.

Officials said the dogs were discovered in the bathroom when they began to cry out.

One dog has been named Marigold, and the other has been named Daffodil. They are in emergency foster care and will be taken to a veterinarian for checkups and behavioral assessments. They will then be available for adoption, officials said.

The dogs stayed overnight in a crate at the store and were picked up Sunday by pet rescue officials.

