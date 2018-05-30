Domino's seeking hot spot suggestions

DETROIT - Domino's wants your feedback about the perfect hots spot locations.

The pizza chain recently launched 150,000 hotspot locations across the country, giving customer the option to receive deliverers at nontraditional places like beaches and parks.

Now they're looking for even more delivery spots based on customers' feed back.

If suggestion is approved, customers will receive an email letting them know the location is ready to accept deliveries.

Click here to make a suggestion!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.