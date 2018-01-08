DONATE: Red Cross says blood levels critically low, urges donations

The American Red Cross urged blood donors to give as blood levels are critically low level.

Donors were at a blood drive Monday sponsored by the Troy Rotary Club inside the Bank of America building. Marc Hansen works in the building which made donating much easier for him.

“That makes me much more likely to donate,” Hansen said.

While the convenience is nice for some donors, it hasn’t been enough to get fill the dire need for blood.

Kelley Delong, of the American Red Cross, said the low blood supply is dictating what surgeries can happen.

“We are filling the requirements of blood as fast as they come,” Delong said.

The need was attributed to the weather keeping people from donation centers. The other cause of the dire need is due to schools closures over the holidays. Students can donate once they’re 16 years old and a lot of blood comes from high schools.

