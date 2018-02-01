Donation provides bulletproof vest for Harper Woods police K-9

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Kaiser, a K-9 with the Harper Woods Police Department, has received a bullet and stab protective vest.

Getting him in the vest was possible thanks to a donation from a nonprofit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and Grosse Pointe Shores resident Sharon Peters.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., helps offset the cost of providing a vest to law enforcement K-9s. The organization donates $950 toward a protective vest, which costs $1,744-$2,283. The program is open to certified dogs employed with law enforcement agencies that are at least 20 months old.

The organization has provided more than 2,700 protective vests through private and corporate donations.

