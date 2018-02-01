Donations pour in after puppy rescue sheds light on equipment shortage for Detroit firefighters

DETROIT - After Local 4's report about first responders in Detroit rescuing more than a dozen dogs from a burning home, donations have been pouring in for the firefighters' shortage of equipment.

First responders didn't have enough equipment needed for animal rescues, but the public is answering the call.

Firefighters said they were flooded with calls and emails as people across Detroit and even outside the state wanted to help. Some companies wrote huge checks to help first responders save the pets.

Firefighters had to use their own oxygen masks Tuesday to give CPR to nearly 20 dogs that were rescued from a fire.

"I couldn't believe how many dogs were coming out," paramedic Todd Sclafani said.

Paramedics and firefighters pulled a litter of puppies and seven other dogs from the fire. In total, 17 dogs had been trapped in the fire. Some of them stopped breathing, which meant the first responders brought out life-saving measures.

"It doesn't matter if it's a two-legged or four-legged life," Sclafani said. "I was doing CPR, one in each hand."

Officials were able to save all but two of the dogs. There's a possibility their efforts could have saved all the dogs, but the Detroit Fire Department was lacking a key animal-saving device.

"We need pet masks, animal masks," Detroit fire Sgt. Jimmy Nadolski said.

Now, donations from the public are pouring in to make sure firefighters have the equipment they need for rescues.

