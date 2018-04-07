Donnell Rawlings of Chappelle Show headlines Punch Line Comedy Lounge

SOUTHFIELD, Mich - An actor and comedian from one of the most famous television sketch comedy shows of all time is in town this weekend to perform his standup act.

Donnell Rawlings, most known for his appearances on Chappelle Show, is performing Saturday and Sunday at the Punch Line Comedy Lounge, 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield, Saturday and Sunday.

Rawlings also stars in sketch comedy clips on Heavy.com portraying Ashy Larry, one of his characters from Chappelle Show.

The first show each night begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $60. Ticket information is available by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.