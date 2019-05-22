Doorbell cam captures video of driver smashing into parked car, driving away in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A doorbell camera captured video of a driver smashing into a parked car and continuing down the road in Southgate.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near Howard and Rosedale streets, according to the homeowner.

Video shows the vehicle crashing into a car parked on the side of the road. The driver continued to travel down the road before vanishing from view, the video shows.

You can watch the video above.

Police arrested the driver two hours after the crash, the homeowner said.

