Doorbell camera captures video of man stealing package off Bloomfield Township porch

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Bloomfield Township resident's doorbell camera captured video of a man stealing a package off the porch.

The incident happened before 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3000 block of Morningview Terrace.

A woman told police her neighbor saw someone steal a package off her front porch earlier in the day. When officers arrived, they saw footage of the incident.

A silver sedan was seen passing the home moments before the package was stolen, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

