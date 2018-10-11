Doorbell camera shows stranger with gun on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Terrifying video caught on a homeowner's doorbell camera shows a stranger on his porch waving a gun at the door.

The video shows a young man wearing a hooded sweater and tapping on the front door. The homeowner said he does not recognize the man.

The gunman first pulled up and parked his car in the middle of Sorento Street off Seven Mile Road in Detroit. He exits the car and goes to the front door. The video shows that he has two guns.

"He just looks like he was high or just nuts. I want to make him famous so whoever knows him, make that call, get this clown off the streets," the homeowner said.

The homeowner heard the banging but by the time he got to the front door he saw the man walking with two pistols. He closed the door and got low.

"I'm looking at the window. He's shooting in the sky, looking crazy," the homeowner said.

The man eventually got in his car and drove off. That's when another car parked on the street sped off, the driver in that car was staying hidden.

The gunman comes back and fires off more rounds. The bullets hit the house and left a van with a shattered window.

The homeowner and the innocent man parked on the street filed complaints with Detroit police.

