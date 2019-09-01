Dorian just hit the Bahamas. Here's where it's going next.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall moments ago on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. The storm is a dangerous Category 5 and is continuing to churn northwestward.

The storm has sustained winds of 185 mph. Gusts over 200 mph are being experienced there while storm surge up to and over 20 feet is likely occurring. Extreme rainfall rates will likely lead to flash flooding.

The center of the storm will pass Abaco Island by 8 p.m. but the worst of the hurricane-force conditions will remain over the island until Monday morning. Tropical storm-force winds will not end on Abaco until at least Tuesday morning.

Here's what else to expect each day this week:

Monday morning

Tropical storm-force winds will begin to move into the Florida Peninsula on Monday morning, likely occurring first in the West Palm Beach/Port St. Lucie area.

Outer-Bands from the storm will move through starting Monday morning, but there will also likely be times of sun in between the clouds and showers

On Monday morning at 8am, the center of Dorian should be just under 100 miles east of West Palm Beach

The hurricane is expected to still be Category 5 on Monday morning

Monday evening

Dorian is slowly moving northwest and spreading tropical storm-force winds over more of Florida. By 8 p.m. Monday, tropical-storm force winds will be pushing into Central Florida.

The center of Dorian will be around 60 miles from Florida coast between West Palm Beach and Port St Lucie

Some Hurricane-force wind gusts could be possible beginning Monday evening

Rain is becoming more frequent and heavier in the outer bands, but there will still be dry periods

Tuesday

By Tuesday, Hurricane Dorian should have weakened to a Category 4, with winds around 140 mph near the center. Tuesday will see Dorian start to make its closest pass to Florida as it turns to the north and parallels the coastline. Again, though the official forecast calls for the center of the storm to stay around 40-50 miles off shore, any slight deviation could bring the eye into Florida. Even if it doesn’t, hurricane force winds are likely to be over land on Tuesday along Florida’s east coast. Rain should be steady but might not be constant, depending on how close the storm gets.

At 8 a.m., the center of Dorian should be within about 50 miles of Port St Lucie/Vero Beach area. It will move northward during the day and evening.

Wednesday

The storm will continue to produce hurricane-force winds as it heads north with some more weakening forecast. There is an increasing risk of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Thursday

This will be the closest approach to the Carolina coast. There is also the possibility of a landfall.

Friday

The storm will near the outer banks of North Carolina.

