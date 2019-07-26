Dorsey student threatens to 'shoot the school up'

The student threatened to 'shoot the place up' and kill students.

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are investigating a threat made against a Dorsey school at 440 Telegraph Road in Pontiac, Michigan Friday morning.

The threat was made at 7 a.m. Friday, police said. Officers responded to the school on the report of a student who was making threats to “shoot the school up."

The school was put on lockdown and police secured the scene. Police gathered information from the school administrator about two students who had a verbal confrontation.

One student started to make threats that he was going to have his cousin come to the school, shoot the place up and kill students.

The school administrator talked to the student, and told him to leave the school and not to come back. The student, a 35-year-old man from Pontiac, appeared to be agitated and left the school. The school administrator called the Sheriff’s Operation Center to report the incident.

Police gathered information on the identity of the man. The man was eventually found and taken into custody. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

