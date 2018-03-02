Double murder suspect at large after shooting at Central Michigan campus dorm, police say

Police search for James Eric Davis Jr. in connection with a shooting at Central Michigan University. (WDIV)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Police are still searching for a double murder suspect after two non-students were fatally shot at a dormitory on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, school officials said.

CMU police confirmed two people were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on Friday morning.

Officials said the shooting was due to a domestic dispute, and the victims are not students. There were no additional injuries.

Central Michigan University's campus is on lockdown as police search for the gunman. Nearby, Vowles Elementary School and Mount Pleasant High School have been on lockdown since 9 a.m. Thursday.

"It's a little nerve-racking," CMU freshman Ross Bailey said. "I know we're going to be safe in the dorms, in the lockdown, but at the same time, you just kind of never know."

At 10:43 a.m., school officials named James Eric Davis Jr. as a person of interest in the case. He is described as a 19-year-old black man, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Bailey said he's inside Calkins Hall on campus. He's seen police searching for the gunman along nearby railroad tracks.

"I got a call at 9:30 that woke me up saying there was a report of shots being fired," Bailey said. "Then, I got called later, at like 10, saying that there was confirmed shots, that the school was going into lockdown."

School officials asked anyone planning to visit campus or pick up students for spring break to stay off campus until the situation is resolved. They can wait at the Comfort Inn at 2424 South Mission Street. University staff members will be at the hotel to support families.

A teacher at Central Michigan University spoke to Local 4 after she heard gunfire from the parking lot of a hall where she teaches.

"It was like this faraway thing," she said. "I remember hearing it, and I was, like, 'Hmm, what was that?' Then a call from CMU police came in a few minutes later."

The teacher asked to remain anonymous.

"I heard it and I thought nothing of it at the time, and then I got a call a few minutes later from CMU police that there was a shooter in Campbell Hall and I was still by my car and I thought, I'm out," she said.

Officers are also searching off-campus apartments with guns drawn. A police helicopter is searching from the air.

Police said Central Michigan has a weapons-free campus. It's unclear how many weapons Davis has, but he is considered armed and dangerous.

