Here we go again. Worries about the bond market are driving another wave of selling on Wall Street.

Dow Jones industrials plunge 1,000 points, bringing the index down 10 percent from the record it reached two weeks ago.

The latest round of selling knocked the Dow and S&P 500 back into the red for the year. All of the Nasdaq's gains for 2018 were also wiped out.

Wall Street has failed to stage a lasting rebound from Monday, when fears about the bond market sent the Dow plunging a record 1,175 points.

Trading has been extremely choppy, and the market has swung in wide ranges -- up and down nearly 2,300 points over the past week. Consider this: The S&P 500 has risen or fallen 1% five times in the past two weeks. That only happened eight times all of last year, the fewest since 1964, according to LPL.

The VIX, a measure of market volatility, jumped 15% on Thursday.

The Dow has dropped as much as 680 points on Thursday, primarily because of concerns about the bond market and inflation.

Stocks have swung wildly over the past week. The Dow traded up and down in a 1,900-point range this month alone.

