Downed power line causes fires in Warren

A fallen power line landed on several vehicles in Warren on April 15, 2018, starting multiple vehicle fires. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - Metro Detroit fire, police and public work crews spent Saturday taking care of fallen power lines, tree branches, and managing traffic and power outages after an ice storm has passed through the area.

RELATED: Widespread flooding reported across Metro Detroit as heavy rains continue

An incident near the intersection of 12 Mile and Dequindre roads caused officials to request help from Community Emergency Response Teams.

According to authorities, a primary wire fell at a used car dealership and caused several fires, destroying 10 vehicles. The power line is believed to have fallen due to ice accumulation coupled with the wind.

Authorities estimate that more than 50 power lines have fallen in Warren since the rain started Saturday, with the west side of the city hit the hardest. More than 1,000 power lines have collapsed across Wayne County.

RELATED: DTE Energy: 310,000 customers impacted, 1,200 wires down in Metro Detroit due to ice storm

"I appreciate their help and attention to our citizens in time of need," Mayor James Fouts said of the public authorities assisting the city. "We will be on this as long as is needed."

Video of the fire is available below.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.