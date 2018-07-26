Downed power lines cause fire outside pet grooming store in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. - A fire started outside a business in Riverview when storms caused power lines to come down in the parking lot.

The rain and hail storms were intense in parts of Metro Detroit, and once they stopped, the damage was obvious.

Strong winds knocked down power lines and started a fire at the Groovy Pooch pet store on Quarry Road in Riverview.

Around a dozen dogs were inside the pet store when bedlam started out back.

"There was a little bit of an explosion and then the power went out," an employee said.

While the firefighters were battling the blaze, the grooming parlor called customers to pick up their pets.

A few miles away, firefighters are keeping the public away from power lines that fell on the road and melted into the concrete.

"It was so scary," one resident said. "It almost sounded like a tornado coming through."

