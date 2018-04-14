Downtown Detroit Partnership welcomes FIRST Championship global robotics competition

DETROIT - The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), for the very first time, is welcoming the FIRST Championship global robotics competition to Detroit on April 25.

The event is April 25-28 at Cobo Center and Ford Field. More than 40,000 students, coaches, mentors and family members in nearly 700 qualifying teams from across the world will flock to Detroit to compete in the championship. Teams will build, program and operate robots to complete tasks.

"The Downtown Detroit Partnership and our team of sponsors have a rare opportunity to expose the next generation of talent to Detroit through our world-class parks and public spaces," said Robert Gregory, chief planning and public spaces officer of DDP. "We are excited to activate the parks with programming designed specifically for FIRST teams and their fans and to showcase that Detroit is one of the nation's leaders in STEM."

Detroit is hosting the championship in 2020 and it is projected to attract $90 million in economic impact over the three years.

Leading up to and during the competition, people can participate in new STEM-themed activities in Detroit parks and public spaces, beginning April 20. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

DDP teamed up with DTE Energy Foundation, Ally Bank and Strategic Staffing Solutions and LEAR Corporation to make the event possible.

"The FIRST Championship is an opportunity for us to connect tens of thousands of visitors from around the world to our public spaces and highlight Detroit as a leader in innovation, mobility and connectivity," said Nancy Moody, vice president of public affairs at DTE Energy. "We have purposefully programmed activities at Beacon Park to engage students, families and visitors to provide a welcome break during the rigorous competition weekend and ensure a memorable experience."

Park activities are April 20-29 and include Ultimate Frisbee, life-sized foosball matches, Brain Bowl and more.

Beacon Park will kick off the activities with a "Parkade" -- which is a pop-up arcade that features more than 20 classic games, each reinvented using technology from this year. The Parkade is funded by DTE Energy Foundation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.