Downtown Plymouth parking deck renovation project to begin next week

A popular parking deck in Downtown Plymouth will be renovated in two phases, with the first phase starting on April 2.

Here's the info from Downtown Plymouth's Development Authority:

The Downtown Development Authority will begin a $300,000 renovation of the Central Parking Deck beginning on Monday, April 2.

The project will be done in two phases: from April 2 through May 23; and from September 10 through early October. We planned the project for two phases to make it less inconvenient for a busy spring/summer season…for both visitors and those who work downtown.

During the reconstruction, most times about a third of the lower and upper deck parking spaces will be blocked. At times, there could be total closures of either or both levels. At times, the entrance and exit could be moved…just like the Fleet St. alley project…however there will be signage and barriers to guide you around closed areas.

As in past construction projects at the Central Parking Deck, the DDA has secured the Christian Science Church parking lot on Ann Arbor Trail…just west of Harvey St…for non-time limited parking. In other words, all day without the threat of receiving a parking ticket.

The DDA has also received permission from the Plymouth Arts and Recreation Center (PARC) for downtown business owners and employees to park you vehicles at their lot without the threat of being ticketed or towed.

In both cases, it’s only a short walk to Downtown Plymouth when parking spaces are out of commission in the Central Parking Deck during the project.

