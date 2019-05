A still image captured from David Hunt's video of a car fire at a Madison Heights Speedway gas station.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A viewer shared a dramatic video of a car on fire at a Speedway gas station in Madison Heights.

The gas station is located near 14 Mile Road and Dequindre Road.

Madison Heights police said the vehicle pulled up to get gas and the car caught on fire.

No injuries were reported.

View video here:

