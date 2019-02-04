Dramatic video shows moments before hit-and-run driver kills 60-year-old bicyclist in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Authorities released dramatic video of the moments before a 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross the road on his bicycle in Warren.

Police said the Eastpointe man was trying to cross Groesbeck Highway at 10 Mile Road when a car struck him and fled the scene without slowing down.

"You can see by the video the driver didn't even slow down," Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "We really need some help on this one."

Warren investigators said the man's bicycle and clothing were scattered across the road during the collision.

Police said the man was crossing the street when pedestrian traffic was supposed to be stopped and cars on Groesbeck Highway had the green light.

But the 2015-2017 Dodge Charger that struck him was traveling 60-70 mph, according to authorities.

"That's the key," Dwyer said. "It was a crash. There's a big difference."

Police hope somebody will recognize the Charger or know the driver. They said the car likely has damage on the front or side.

Dwyer thinks alcohol or drugs might have been a factor, but he also said it would go a long way if the driver came forward.

"If he's out there, be a man about it," Dwyer said. "It would be to his benefit to turn himself in."

A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

