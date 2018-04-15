Drive carefully: Michigan State Police troopers struck by vehicle in Detroit

A Michigan State Police cruiser was struck by another vehicle near I-96 and M-8 on April 14, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A car collided with a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday, near I-96 and the Davison Freeway in Detroit.

According to the Michigan State Police, Troopers Kane and Gordon were investigating a collision Saturday afternoon when the patrol car they were in was struck by another car. The two were blocking two lanes of a three-lane road with a Detroit Fire Department fire engine behind as a safety barrier. Police said a car passed the fire engine and attempted to accelerate quickly, losing control of the vehicle and colliding with the driver's side of the patrol car.

In a series of tweets, MSP urges drivers to be careful as the weather worsens Saturday and Sunday.

No injuries have been reported, and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. The driver was given a ticket for failure to use due care and caution to an emergency responder.

