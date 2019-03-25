Driver accused of having four times legal blood alcohol level at time of Oakland County crash

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A driver is accused of having a blood alcohol level four times over the legal limit at the time of a hit-and-run crash in Oakland County, police said.

John Edward Macintosh, 55, of Gaylord, was driving a red Ford Expedition at 8:20 p.m. March 19 in the area of Maple and Lahser roads when he was involved in a crash, according to police.

Macintosh left the scene and was pulled over near Telegraph and Quarton roads, police said.

Officers said Macintosh was under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody. His blood alcohol concentration at the time of his arrest was .32, four times the legal limit, police said.

Macintosh was arraigned at 48th District Court on charges of operating while intoxicated -- second offense and driving with a suspended license.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Macintosh is scheduled to return to court April 2.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.