Driver arrested after 31-year-old man struck by SUV, killed while walking in Chesterfield Township

A pedestrian was killed in a crash that caused an SUV to roll over in Chesterfield Township. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A driver was arrested Wednesday after striking and killing a pedestrian with his SUV in Chesterfield Township, according to police.

A 22-year-old Chesterfield Township man was driving a Ford SUV on 23 Mile Road east of Sass Road Wednesday morning, police said.

Officials said the driver crashed into two people who were walking west on 23 Mile Road. A 31-year-old Armada man was killed and his 31-year-old friend suffered minor injuries.

The friend was treated and released, according to authorities.

The SUV rolled over after the collision, police said. The driver was not injured.

Police arrested the driver. He is being held at the Chesterfield Township Police Department.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to officials.

Chesterfield Township police are investigating the incident.

