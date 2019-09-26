Driver dies after pickup truck goes off road, crashes into home propane tank in St. Clair County

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A pickup truck driver was killed Wednesday when he drove off the road, through a ditch and into a home propane tank in St. Clair County, police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Belle River Road in Berlin Township, according to authorities.

The 63-year-old Armada man lost control of his Ford F-150 and drove off the road, officials said. He went through a ditch and crashed into a home propane tank and a tree, according to police.

Officials said the home propane tank remained intact.

Emergency medical officials took the man to Lapeer McLaren Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.