Driver fatally shot, vehicle crashes into pole on Detroit's east side

DTE Energy crews respond to a vehicle that crashed into a power pole after the driver was fatally shot Aug. 22, 2018 at Barham Street and Outer Drive in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 30-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on Detroit's east side.

The victim was driving when he was hit by gunfire, police said. He then lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole on Barham Street near Outer Drive

Emergency crews were not able to get inside the vehicle because a wire came down on it when he crashed.

Detroit police were waiting for DTE Energy to turn off the power before continuing their investigation.



