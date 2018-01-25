Driver follows 10-year-old girl to school after offering her ride in Madison Heights, police say

A 10-year-old girl was approached by a man on her way to school in Madison Heights. (WDIV)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 10-year-old girl was followed to school Thursday by a man who tried to abduct her in Madison Heights, police said.

The Edmonson Elementary School student was approached around 8:30 a.m. near the school, officials said. The man offered her a ride, and when she refused, he followed her as she ran the rest of the way, according to officials.

Police are searching for a white man in his 40s with brown, curly hair and a beard. He was of a medium height and build.

The man was driving an older-style white sedan, possibly a Ford. The website "driveronly.com" was printed on the driver's side door, and there was damage on the driver's side rear quarter panel by the brake light.

Madison Heights police are investigating the incident. Nearby school districts have been notified and are under increased surveillance, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

