Driver hospitalized after chunk of concrete crashes through windshield on I-696 in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday when a large chunk of concrete fell off a truck and crashed through her windshield on I-696 near Coolidge Highway in Oakland County.

Michigan State Police troopers are trying to determine which truck the chunk of concrete fell from. They don't know if the truck was simply being driven down the road or if it was one working in a construction zone.

"This was a miracle she wasn't killed," said Catherine Foroozan, the victim's mother.

Standing outside an emergency room, Foroozan said she's thankful her daughter, Adrienne Foroozan, will come home. The concrete shattered the windshield of her SUV and bent the steering column.

"It hit the apron of her steering column, crushed her steering wheel and her hands on top of the wheel, and then it rolled off and landed on the passenger floor," Catherine Foroozan said.

The chuck of concrete fell off a truck hauling debris while Adrienne Foroozan was driving on eastbound I-696 at Coolidge Highway.

"I don't know if they didn't have their load tied down, if they were overloaded, if there was something between their tires," Catherine Foroozan said. "They need to be aware of what they're doing when on that highway."

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation told Local 4 they weren't doing any construction in the eastbound lanes at the time.

State troopers were called to the scene and spoke to workers.

"Witnesses were some of the construction workers that were replacing and moving cones, but it all happened so fast," Catherine Foroozan said. "Nobody saw any markings on the truck.

The concrete crushed several of Adrienne Foroozan's fingers. Both of her hands and one arm are mangled, and her other arm is sore.

Her mother said what happened was preventable, especially when trucks haul concrete.

"It should have been completely covered," Catherine Foroozan said. "She really could have been killed. If you're hauling and going through areas, you need to check your ties."

