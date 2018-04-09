Driver in crash that killed Henry Ford doctor, injured high school athlete on I-96 to be sentenced

Scene of a deadly crash April 2, 2018 on I-96 in Detroit. A driver later pleaded no contest to operating while under the influence charges. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An 18-year-old man is set to be sentenced Monday for causing a deadly crash April 2, 2017 on eastbound I-96 near the Davison in Detroit.

Keith Martin pleaded no contest to charges including operating while under the influence causing death and operating while under the influence causing serious injury.

The crash killed Dr. Cynthia Ray, 47, and seriously injured 17-year-old Sean English. English, who ran cross country for University of Detroit Jesuit High School, had to have his leg amputated.

What happened on I-96

A Jeep with six teenagers inside had rolled over at Fullerton. Ray, who was a doctor at Henry Ford Hospital, and English's parents were driving by and stopped to help the crash victims. However, the good Samaritans soon became victims themselves when Martin's vehicle struck them. English was pinned inside his parents' vehicle.

Ray was struck on foot outside of her vehicle. She underwent neurosurgery at Sinai-Grace Hospital before dying from her injuries several days later.

The six teens who were inside the Jeep did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. Their ages ranged from 14 to 19 years old.

At the time it was unclear what made the Jeep's driver lose control on the Interstate and roll the SUV. State police said the Jeep was traveling in the left lane of eastbound I-96 when it struck the median wall, causing it to roll.

Martin to be sentenced

Police said Martin, who was 17 at the time, lost control of his vehicle, spun out and hit English and Ray. His family said he was on his way to work when the crash happened. Police said he was unresponsive after the crash and had to be cut from this vehicle with the Jaws of Life. He was hospitalized in critical condition for several days.

He will go before a judge Monday to learn his sentencing. Court is expected to start about 1:30 p.m.

