Driver in crash that killed Henry Ford doctor, injured high school athlete sentenced

DETROIT - An 18-year-old man was sentenced Monday for causing a deadly crash April 2, 2017 on eastbound I-96 near the Davison in Detroit and details about his time out on bond stunned those in the courtroom.

Keith Martin pleaded no contest to charges including operating while under the influence causing death and operating while under the influence causing serious injury.

The judge sentenced Martin to 71 months in prison.

The crash killed Dr. Cynthia Ray, 47, and seriously injured 17-year-old Sean English. English, who ran cross country for University of Detroit Jesuit High School, had to have his leg amputated.

Members of the English family offered victim impact statements to the court before Martin issued an apology to the family in a short statement.

According to court records, Martin broke the conditions of his bond while awaiting sentencing.

From the presentence report:

“The report indicates that on April 1, 2018, at approximately 12:29 a.m., the officer was investigating a complaint when he observed a U-Haul truck quickly leave the area. Approximately one hour later, security located the vehicle parked in a different spot. While approaching the vehicle, the officer observed the driver, identified as the defendant, reach behind the front row of seats. The officer made contact with the defendant and could smell the strong odor of intoxicants emitting from his breath while he spoke. The defendant admitted to having two draft beers inside the casino and consented to a search of his vehicle. The officer located two unopened cans of Budweiser on the front driver-side floorboard as well as four empty Budweiser cans throughout the single cab of the U-Haul truck. The defendant advised the officer that he was currently out on bond for an accident where he killed someone and was going to prison in nine days. A PBT was administered with the results of .13 BAC. The defendant was not arrested due to his pending incarceration.”

Martin’s bond was revoked.

What happened on I-96

A Jeep with six teenagers inside had rolled over at Fullerton. Ray, who was a doctor at Henry Ford Hospital, and English's parents were driving by and stopped to help the crash victims. However, the good Samaritans soon became victims themselves when Martin's vehicle struck them. English was pinned inside his parents' vehicle.

Scene of a deadly crash April 2, 2018 on I-96 in Detroit. A driver later pleaded no contest to operating while under the influence charges. (WDIV)

Ray was struck on foot outside of her vehicle. She underwent neurosurgery at Sinai-Grace Hospital before dying from her injuries several days later.

The six teens who were inside the Jeep did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. Their ages ranged from 14 to 19 years old.

At the time it was unclear what made the Jeep's driver lose control on the Interstate and roll the SUV. State police said the Jeep was traveling in the left lane of eastbound I-96 when it struck the median wall, causing it to roll.

Martin to be sentenced

Police said Martin, who was 17 at the time, lost control of his vehicle, spun out and hit English and Ray. His family said he was on his way to work when the crash happened. Police said he was unresponsive after the crash and had to be cut from this vehicle with the Jaws of Life. He was hospitalized in critical condition for several days.

