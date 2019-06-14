Driver in critical condition after being ejected in crash on M-14 in Plymouth

Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash on M-14 in Plymouth Township on Thursday night.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened on eastbound M-14 near Sheldon Road around 7:45 p.m.

MSP released this info:

Preliminary investigation revealed that a driver of a passenger vehicle lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the road, and then overturned. It appears that the driver wasn't wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver suffered head and chest injuries (critical condition). It appears that the passenger was wearing her seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

Speed too fast for conditions appears to be a factor. It is unknown if drugs/alcohol were involved. The investigation is ongoing

